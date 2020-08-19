I’m an Israeli in Berlin and I Have the Right to Protest About Israel

I, an Israeli living in Berlin, hereby declare that I have the right to publicly express my opinion on events in Israel. I have the right to demonstrate in defense of Israeli democracy wherever I may be and to attempt to influence what is happening at home regardless of where I am and irrespective of my political views.

Listen carefully. I am not a former Israeli. I am an Israeli in the present and will continue to be Israeli in the future. The definition of Israeliness is complex, abstract and deep, and it remains deep in the heart of each person, even those who have not lived in the homeland for many years. It’s a private and personal matter, just as it is a political and social one.

I grew up in Israel. Hebrew is my native tongue. I was educated in Israel, I served in the army in Israel, I paid taxes in Israel, and do you know what? None of that is what defines me as Israeli.

Being Israeli is a great many things, and each of them is independent of one another. There are Israelis who immigrated to the country as adults, for whom Hebrew is not their native language. And there are Israelis who are Muslim, Druze, Christian, Jewish or something else. There are ultra-Orthodox Israeli men who don’t serve in the army and Israeli women who sit on Rothschild Blvd. in Tel Aviv wearing a bikini bra as a shirt.

There are Israelis who live in luxury high-rises and a large number of Israelis, too many actually, whose income is too low to tax. This harsh reality is shared by all kinds of Israelis and their cries of anguish can be heard all the way over in Berlin. That is why I too am demonstrating, because I care about home too, and I want to defend it based on what I believe.

Open gallery view Protesters near Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence, August 15, 2020. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

I am not prepared to accept that when Israelis around the world stand up and shout their love and concern about what is happening at home, about the well-being of their family and friends, about the country’s democratic future – there are people who call us traitors. I will continue to shout, even when I’m hoarse, that our democracy is in danger. I will continue to shout as long as I encounter people who don’t hear me, who are unable to hear me and my message through that wall that the reign of incitement has placed between us for the past 25 years – until the wall falls down.

I live in Berlin, where we have learned that it is impossible to separate different segments of a people who want to live together. Ultimately all walls fall. I will shout from every corner of the earth that I want a home where there is open and pluralistic dialogue, where people are capable of hearing a multiplicity of opinions without leveling accusations of betrayal: I want a country where it’s not legitimate to call someone a traitor only because their actions are based on contrary views. A country where there is no chance that a “traitor leftists” sign would be hung opposite the residence of the prime minister, with his consent.

I am demonstrating abroad, but I’m not washing anyone’s dirty laundry in public here. Israel isn’t North Korea. People around the world know exactly what is happening in Israel, and when they see me demonstrating my love of my home and my concern for democracy there, they see that there are people in Israel engaging in lively democratic debate.

They understand that there are a lot of people in Israel who believe in freedom of expression. The protests in defense of Israeli democracy around the world have been bringing us closer to others in the international community for whom the democratic existence of Israel is important. It has also brought us closer to people from other countries where democracy is in crisis, and who share my concern over the future. When I live outside of Israel, I represent it, and when I fight for its democratic character, I am representing its beautiful side.

We are here with you through fire and water, good and bad, whether or not you want it. We are here and we are not weakling dropouts, as the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin dubbed Israelis leaving Israel. We stand proudly and are not afraid to speak out against corruption, against despicable legislation and countless efforts to divide us from one another. We continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder, here, as proud Israelis.

Israel wasn’t established to serve as an expanded ghetto for Jews. It was established as proof of the resilience, determination, resourcefulness and vision of the founding generations. We established a state in a hostile environment against all the odds.

How is it that this same people, which did the impossible, is now conducting itself with fear of anyone from the outside and feeling threatened by any tweet with any kind of criticism? I am not afraid of antisemitism, because I know that we are strong, and the antisemites don’t threaten my existence. And that’s thanks to the existence of Israel.

In addition, I am not afraid of antisemitism because I am choosing to strengthen ties with friends and supporters. We need to stop giving power to a leadership that on a piecemeal basis, plies concerns to us from morning to night about terrorism and fear. We aren’t weak and we aren’t victims. We are a people with a country, and the people shape the character of the country every day. The time has come for our decisions about its character to flow from a sense of our strength rather than out of fear of persecution.

I had set out to demonstrate in Berlin out of solidarity with the demonstrators in Israel, but since then, I have discovered that I have an additional important battle here. It is related to the bonds in the fight on behalf of democracy and against corruption in Israel, but more than ever, it’s relevant to me here, living abroad.

It’s the fight for freedom of expression, over views and narratives which long ago should have been challenged, the fight over the conversation over Israeli identity. In our protest, we challenge the accepted bounds of Israeli discourse, just as the protesters are doing in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence.

Attempts to silence protest bring further attempts. Restrictions bring further restrictions. The demand to toe the line and silence criticism is inherently anti-democratic. It weakens Israel’s resilience and endangers its future. As noted, I set out to fight for democracy in Israel, and therefore reserve the right to speak out.

Matyash is among the organizers of the “Defend Israeli Democracy” protests abroad.