'Hamas Will Conquer the West Bank'? How Israeli Defense Officials – and Media – Distort Reality

“At a time when Hamas is threatening to conquer the West Bank as well via elections, Israel is looking elsewhere" was the Hebrew-language headline of an analysis by Amos Harel published by Haaretz on February 26 (the English headline was different). Its first section describes senior Israeli officials’ fears of a Hamas victory in the May 22 Palestinian general elections.

The Hebrew headline encapsulates the essence of the article and unintentionally reveals a false consciousness, which in turn is liable to distort readers’ perceptions of reality. So let’s analyze it.

“To conquer.” In itself, there’s no problem with using this phrase in the context of the Palestinian elections; it has been used similarly in other cases. For instance, a Hebrew-language headline in TheMarker in 2019 read, “With a trillion-and-a-half dollars and a war on corruption, Modi conquered the polls.” And there’s the Hebrew-language headline in Haaretz from 2012: “Stav Shaffir’s red locks have conquered the polls.”

But the headline of Harel’s analysis related to conquering a geographic area, not votes. And in this context, the use of the word “conquer” is problematic. The claim that any part of the Palestinian population could “conquer” territory that is essentially Palestinian buries the fact that this territory has been under Israeli military rule for more than 53 years.

“The West Bank as well.” In other words, Hamas will conquer this territory in addition to the Gaza Strip which, as is well known, it “conquered” long ago. After the Israeli settlements and army bases there were dismantled in 2005, the Strip became a compact contiguous territory, albeit one far smaller than the West Bank (365 square kilometers as compared to 5,879).

Granted, according to the borders cited by the International Criminal Court in its investigation into Israeli war crimes and apartheid, East Jerusalem, Palestinian lands west of the separation barrier, Area C (over which Israel retains administrative and security control) and the settlements are all part of the West Bank. But is this the “West Bank” that Hamas will conquer?

The offhand comparison being made here between Gaza and the West Bank creates the false impression of a contiguous, uniform territory. This comparison blurs and buries the violent military, bureaucratic and planning processes by means of which Israel has concentrated the Palestinians into pales of settlement and has de facto annexed 61 percent of the West Bank. Gaza is the model enclave that has been replicated in smaller versions in the West Bank.

“Hamas is threatening to conquer.” Threatening whom? To conquer whom? The Israeli army is the sovereign power throughout the West Bank, including the Area A enclaves, where the Palestinian Authority retains administrative and policing authorities. The IDF, the Shin Bet security service and their affiliates (the Israel Police, the Civil Administration, the settlements) have boundless, uninhibited power to act against the Palestinians throughout this entire territory – with or without Hamas.

When the headline nullifies that real, omnipotent conquest, the true power and capabilities of the Palestinian organization in question are inflated to imaginary and frightening proportions.

The text itself spoke of territories under Israel’s control, “whether directly or indirectly.” This is an admission of the reality of the enclaves. Nevertheless, the term “indirect control” is misleading, because it is Israel that determines the occupied territory’s water quotas, limits freedom of movement within it and out of it, obstructs the Palestinian economy, decides who can be listed in the Palestinian population registry, which foreign professors are allowed to teach at Palestinian universities, and much more.

On the other hand, the article indirectly deemed the Palestinians “neighbors” when it said, “Hopefully Israel won’t find itself in the shoes of the Soviet Union that invaded its neighbors in the ‘50s and ‘60s” (a reference to Hungary and Czechoslovakia). Without belittling the scope of Soviet intervention in other countries, describing the Palestinians in their enclaves as “neighbors” rather than an occupied population is erroneous and misleading.

Nor is this an error made only by Israeli reporters. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian Authority officials, who have internalized the reality of the enclaves to the point of seeing them as territory under their sovereignty, do err sometimes and describe themselves and their people as Israel’s neighbors.

Senior Hamas officials Khaled Meshal and Saleh al-Arouri were both born in the West Bank and are now living in exile. Harel wrote that they “see a quick takeover of the West Bank ... as a crucial step in the organization’s development.” Once again, he referred to “the West Bank” in its entirety. Does he really think Hamas will conquer the settlements of Beit El and Ma’aleh Adumim, the Temple Mount and the lands west of the separation barrier?

Members of Hamas in the West Bank are scared even to run in the upcoming elections and aren’t holding public campaign rallies lest they be arrested by Israeli authorities. Students are arrested every Monday and Thursday. So what kind of conquest would this be, even if Hamas ends up as the largest party in the Palestinian parliament? If Arouri and Meshal are really that disconnected from reality, their organization has a very big problem.

It’s true that Hamas, as a political force, seeks to advance and become the preeminent power in the pan-Palestinian leadership. Once the organization decided to become a government, elections became an essential means of obtaining popular legitimacy. The failures of Abbas’ Fatah party provide a reasonable pretext for voters to support Hamas – as long as they ignore the punitive steps Israel will take against all Palestinians for this preference.

But Israel’s stubborn refusal to recognize the Palestinian people’s rights in its own homeland (even in the minimalist version proposed by Yasser Arafat and Abbas) also pushes people to support the organization that they believe will better defy the foreign occupier. Treating Israel as if it were merely reacting to the Hamas threat, and addressing the Palestinian voters’ considerations, as if they were disconnected from Israel’s hostile rule, is yet another instance of blurring and burying the reality on the ground.