Gideon Levy Says the Israeli Left Is Hypocritical. And What About the Right?

We don’t need Gideon Levy to know the left is hypocritical and weak. But can one jump from that to the conclusion that the right is honest? Levy is touched by the honesty Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked displayed in her admission in Yedioth Ahronoth that there are demographic considerations behind the citizenship bill.

“There’s no need to mince words, the bill also has demographic reasons. The bill strives to reduce the motivation to migrate to Israel. First of all for security reasons, then for demographic reasons,” she said, adding that it is meant to prevent a “creeping right of return.”

Her sincerity impressed Levy, who saw it as honesty. Oh, look at her, she’s not lying, she’s telling the truth openly, “direct, sharp and smooth, without hiding behind anyone’s back the explicit racism as recounted by the interior minister,” he writes.

But whoever reads Shaked’s bill won’t find in it even a single word about demographic considerations. Officially, the restrictions in the citizenship law stem from security reasons, and are intended to prevent Palestinians who gain Israeli citizenship through marriage from becoming involved in terror.

Fear of a creeping right of return? Not a word. Demographic considerations? Not even hinted at. An attempt to reduce the motivation to migrate to Israel? Nothing and nada. The word security, on the other hand, appears in it 34 times. The Shin Bet security service is mentioned seven times and the terror threat six times.

So where exactly are the honesty and sincerity, or the explicit racism of Shaked and the right? They are lying in the very drafting of the bill. What’s happening here is a constitutional act of deceit that involves both political camps. The defense establishment and the Shin Bet are collaborating in this deceit, which will involve continuing the pretense in the High Court of Justice to defend the proposal, and in the court’s turning a blind eye to passing a racist, apartheid law par excellence, whose declared goal isn’t its real goal.

What we should be doing now is rebuking the government and the Knesset for lying in the wording of the law and for hiding its purposes, instead of delighting in the confession after the act of the liar in chief.

If Shaked and the right had been honest, the amendment to the citizenship proposal would make it clear that Arabs are prohibited from being naturalized. Period. Clause 7 in the citizenship law would say: “If either a man or his wife is an Israeli citizen, the spouse may acquire Israeli citizenship by naturalization as long as he isn’t an Arab.”

But Shaked and the right are no less hypocritical than the left. Shaked is honest in Yedioth Ahronoth, but is lying in the law’s written version. Levy is right about the left supporting Jewish supremacy more than it’s willing to admit, but the right isn’t willing to give up its democratic image and enact Jewish supremacy laws that are bluntly and clearly phrased.

If this were so, this should have been Shaked’s response to the Amnesty report that claims that there is apartheid in Israel:

“There’s no need to mince words here, there are apartheid laws in Israel whose purpose is preserving Jewish supremacy and Arab inferiority. There are security and demographic reasons for our apartheid laws. Our apartheid laws strive to reduce the Arabs’ motivation to migrate to Israel and live within the state.

“The apartheid laws, including the nation-state law, are meant to prepare for a situation in which there’s a threat to the demographic majority, as in the case annexation of the territories. And then, with no majority, Israel would not be able to safeguard its Jewish character by democratic means, because these could change through a Knesset vote.

"The only way then to protect the Jewish citizens’ supremacy will be by means of these laws, which ensure the minority’s rule over the majority, and enforcing them by the police and the army if necessary. True, it isn’t democratic, but the violation of rights is proportional. One could sum up by saying this is the most moral apartheid in the world.”