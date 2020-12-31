Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Gantz, Do You Work for Netanyahu?

Nehemia Shtrasler
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, June 7, 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, June 7, 2020Credit: POOL New/Reuters
Nehemia Shtrasler

Tags:

Comments