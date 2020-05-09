Don't Blame Israel's High Court, Blame Gantz

The last time Israel’s High Court of Justice rejected a petition to bar an indicted candidate from forming a government, the reasoning was that the issue would remain “theoretical and premature” until after the upcoming election. That was in January, two months before the last election. The court remarked then that “the election campaign is a ‘realm of uncertainty,’ and that the biggest question revolves around the election results and which Knesset member will be recommended to the president.”

In retrospect, the ruling was practically prophetic. Who would have believed four months ago that everything would be turned upside down, that a pandemic would grip the world, that we would be locked down in our homes under Shin Bet security service surveillance? Who would have thought that we would be at the mercy of a prime minister who addresses us nightly on commercial television stations, which have completely submitted themselves to him, with directives touching on the most intimate decisions in our lives – and that we would obey him? And who would have imagined the leader of the “Anyone but Bibi” camp, the one and only Benny Gantz, would make that “theoretical” possibility a reality?

In the wake of that High Court ruling, Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his tired mantra: “The ones who decide who will lead the people are the people, and no one else.” Yet not even Netanyahu dreamed in January that the “people” he would use to undermine the High Court’s right to prevent him from forming a government would include Kahol Lavan and Labor Party voters (despite the opposition of some of them).

Gantz fulfilled Netanyahu’s wildest fantasy. In the realm of uncertainty of Israeli politics, it was Gantz – of all people – who granted the indicted man from Balfour Street the opportunity to form a government. The High Court adhered to the wording of the law, but Gantz is the one who “neutralized the ability of the petitioners to argue the strongest claim that this is not the will of the people. He enabled Netanyahu and Likud to claim that most of the people support them,” as former state prosecutor Moshe Lador said on Haaretz’s Hebrew podcast on Tuesday.

There’s obviously room to question what happened to Gantz. Why did he “turn” and how did he morph from someone whose political promise boiled down to preventing a man indicted for corruption from being prime minister, to becoming the very one who defends the right of that same indicted man to form a government, thus giving Netanyahu legal cover in court.

Did Netanyahu hypnotize him? Did he blackmail him? Did the coronavirus overwhelm him and unleash a repressed collective memory from Bergen Belsen and trigger an unconscious survival mechanism? Was the prospect of a fourth election too much for him to handle? When he faced the reality of “Bibi or Tibi” was he simply incapable of siding with Tibi? Perhaps he believed that the time wasn’t ripe for a coalition of a party laden with former chiefs of staff, an Arab party and Avigdor Lieberman?

Did he realize that the political deadlock was not a temporary political conjuncture but rather a dead end, and that the only way to break out of it was to go through it, by entering the Bibi camp and then becoming stronger than him? Perhaps he got wise that the High Court would not prevent Netanyahu from forming a government, and that the shortest way to get rid of the criminally indicted prime minister was to have him sign onto a rotation agreement and to ensure that he would show up in court at the appointed time?

Maybe Gantz thought that the only way under the circumstances to be truly “anything but Bibi,” not just as a slogan but as a goal, was precisely to join forces with him. Maybe he believed that he truly had to join the “people,” not just as a slogan, and to lead the people to the next political chapter. Maybe he simply understood that the only way to bring about change is to change himself.

For all the confusion and frustration and anger and fear, it is too early to grasp what exactly happened here. Yesh Atid, whose name means “there is a future,” will not judge Gantz; only the future itself will.