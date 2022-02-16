Distorted Distribution of Resources for Haredim Is a Deliberate Policy

An important recent ruling by the High Court of Justice passed underneath the radar of the media and public. Justices Alex Stein, Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf decided that the subsidies to the daycare centers for avrechim – young married yeshiva students – could not be cancelled in midyear. The humanist legal explanation at the basis of the ruling is understood: The timing of the cancellation does not enable the families of the avrechim to prepare properly for the new circumstances. But the reason for the subsidy is unclear.

The government support network for the ultra-Orthodox who choose to study Torah instead of working is unethical. It is not offered only to Haredim, or directed only to daycare centers; it is also found in the private sector and is addressed to the religiously observant and not necessarily the needy. Its omnipotence is evidence of the existence of two separate economic systems in Israel. One is based on a market economy and is designed for secular Jews and for traditional Jews who adopt a secular lifestyle, and the other is based on the welfare-state system and serves mainly the Haredim and the national-religious.

The discrimination – in the cost of living, types of eligibility and service – is infuriating. For example, the gas companies offer prices that are tens of percentage points cheaper, and immediate service, if you contact them from a “Haredi” address. From media investigations we recently learned about the exaggerated discounts that supermarket chains offer Haredi families. Nobody any longer questions the housing discounts for the Haredi community, as well as for the national-religious community.

It is also hard to understand the secular indifference in light of the blatant, institutionalized discrimination in favor of the Haredi and national-religious school systems. A new program being formulated by the Finance Ministry, at a cost of 250 milllion shekels ($78,000) in the next four years, is designed to encourage Haredi education to include core subjects in its curriculum. The equation for the Haredim is clear: Study core subjects not because it’s important or necessary, but because the huge budgets will enable privately owned religious educational institutions to flourish at the expense of the continuing neglect of the state school system.

In addition, according to a report that was presented in January at a discussion in the Subcommittee on the State-Religious Education Law (and which confirms previous reports), the investment in the religious student in the junior high schools and high schools is about 25 percent greater than that for the secular (or traditional) student studying in the state school system.

The discrimination in the distribution of scholarships, allotments and support continues in higher education as well: The secular student must work to support himself and pay for his studies (which can cost tens of thousands of shekels for an academic school year), while a Haredi avrech who studies in a kollel (yeshiva for married men) or a yeshiva is budgeted by the government.

The Garin Torani project – groups of young religious Zionist families who go to development towns and mixed Jewish-Arab cities and try to introduce religious Zionist content there – is an additional budgetary means of deepening the gaps in favor of the national-religious community. According to the Budget Key website, the Garin Torani groups received 65 million ($20 million) shekels from the Agriculture Ministry in 2017. The solution to the distorted distribution of resources is threefold: The non-religious and productive community must choose representatives – to the Knesset and local government – who take care of their interests and advance a secular, liberal and democratic agenda. This method of activity apparently exists among religious and Haredi pressure groups that obtain sectoral budgets and significant political influence, thanks to elected officials who are committed to them. The plan that Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced on Monday to cancel financial privileges enjoyed by non-working Haredim is an important step toward changing the policy of discrimination targeting the productive community, but currently it is just a declaration and not actions. Furthermore, the responsibility is not only that of the elected officials.

The second part of the solution is to promote secular awareness and communal rather than individual civic activity. To prevent discrimination and change the policy of the government and major businesses, the secular public must adopt “collective behavior,” a sociological term for a group that works together to protect its survival, solidarity or interests.

The national religious and Haredi communities operate in a similar manner: For them, community comes before the state and the core values of the group – Jewish supremacy, loyalty to halakha (Jewish religious law) and settlement in Judea and Samaria – are above basic secular values: preserving democracy, respecting the rule of law and attempting to achieve freedom and equality of opportunity.

Although characteristics such as freedom, rationalism, humanism, criticism, pluralism and liberalism can also be attributed to believers, these characteristics – in their full meaning – are secular rather than religious.

In light of the distribution of resources according to religious affiliation, and in the absence of basic values shared by everyone, the third part of the solution to the tribalism in Israel is a change in the structure of the government, a moment before the total disintegration of Israeli society and a slide toward a cultural civil war. There is no solution other than turning Israel into a federation, while dividing it into autonomous city states, based on the values-based identity of their inhabitants – secular, religious or Haredi. This is not a utopian vision; it is a realistic plan whose implementation is not only possible but essential. A similar model exists in advanced countries worldwide.

Germany, for example, is a federation composed of 16 federal states, each of which has partial sovereignty. Each of these states has its own capital city, government and institutions. Berlin and Hamburg have no capital cities, since they themselves are city states.

Canada is also a federation composed of 10 provinces. Each province has a government with many powers, mainly in the areas of education and health. Additional examples of federations are Switzerland and the United States. The division of power between local government and the central federal government is anchored in a constitution and grants the states or cantons full powers on matters of education, culture, health and infrastructure, and partial powers in the areas of law and taxation, which explains the differences, for example, between liberal California and conservative Utah.

Amending the distorted distribution of resources is impossible in a unitarian political framework that operates in the name of governance (even under the government of change), but rewards religious pressure or interest groups. Choosing committed secular public representatives, and collective civic behavior of the non-religious public, are an essential condition for changing the present political reality. However, looking ahead, turning Israel into a federation is the real cure for all the ills of the present system.

Dr. Elbaz is a lecturer in political science and communications at Oranim Academic College, and founder of The Secular House, the Humanist Center for Culture and Society.