Death Retouched

All around pain is aflame

From the desert to the sea.

Here my blood is now fair game,

This land, an abyss for me

I shall not raise my voice above

In broken-hearted supplications.

In the place to which I’ve come

My tongue utters devastation.

What does today here hold for me

As my feet plod through the dust?

In my heart – a fading dream

That a tomorrow might yet come.

If only warmth could now be bidden,

But ice has paralyzed my breath.

A widow mourns with orphaned children:

The retouched picture is of death.

Will war, as captive of the past,

Ever slumber? I can’t tell.

I am surfeited at last,

Between the gallows and the hell,

With writing peace in song and verse

Plucking strings of moral lyres.

This dance is just a glorified curse

By capering naked liars.

English version by Vivian Eden

First published in Hebrew in Haaretz, May 16, 2021