Death Retouched
All around pain is aflame
From the desert to the sea.
Here my blood is now fair game,
This land, an abyss for me
I shall not raise my voice above
In broken-hearted supplications.
In the place to which I’ve come
My tongue utters devastation.
What does today here hold for me
As my feet plod through the dust?
In my heart – a fading dream
That a tomorrow might yet come.
If only warmth could now be bidden,
But ice has paralyzed my breath.
A widow mourns with orphaned children:
The retouched picture is of death.
Will war, as captive of the past,
Ever slumber? I can’t tell.
I am surfeited at last,
Between the gallows and the hell,
With writing peace in song and verse
Plucking strings of moral lyres.
This dance is just a glorified curse
By capering naked liars.
English version by Vivian Eden
First published in Hebrew in Haaretz, May 16, 2021