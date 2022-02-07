Arabs Shouldn’t Hold the Whip Over the ultra-Orthodox

“We in the United Arab List decided to adopt a civil agenda in the last elections,” the party’s leader Mansour Abbas stated in June 2021. It is noteworthy here to recall that the mouthpieces of Jewish supremacy requested from the Arab MKs to take care of the daily lives of their public, and to leave the big issues to Jewish MKs.

The slogan “a civil agenda” is a flight from the bitter truth that the source of discrimination against Arab citizens is the fact that they are Arabs. Villages in the Negev have existed since before the establishment of the state, but have yet to be recognized by it; due to the nationalist agenda of the regime, no Arab town has been established, no government hospital has been built, and one could go on.

In any event we will note that a “civil agenda” works both ways, and at the same time that the United Arab List is being asked not to put Arab national issues on the agenda, it is also being asked not to support, or even deal with, national issues raised by the right. Where is the “civil” in the United Arab List’s vote in favor of aggrandizing the legacy of David Ben-Gurion?

Day after day, the picture is becoming clearer: the United Arab List's civil agenda is just a springboard for support for the agenda of the extreme right, such as extending the racist Citizenship Law. “Appetite comes with eating,” as the saying goes, and we are currently witnessing yet another zenith in the trampling of the “civil agenda” promised by the United Arab List, this time in the form of the party’s participation in the intra-Jewish conflict between the ultra-Orthodox and those who support “sharing the defense burden.” Instead of the United Arab List standing with the Haredim, who for their own reasons do not wish to enlist in the army, it has chosen the militaristic side, as if militarism is what’s needed to achieve equality for Arabs.

Leaving aside the question of militarism for a moment, let us ask a common sense question: Isn’t it morally flawed to require others to do something you refuse to do? Why should Arab citizens, who are mostly exempt from military service, enforce conscription on the ultra-Orthodox? The position adopted by the United Arab List enraged the ultra-Orthodox community, and rightly so. Shas leader Arye Dery sent an angry communiqué to MK Abbas: “If you vote for the Conscription Law, you will be creating the Arab community’s biggest enemy,” Dery said. “I won’t rest until every Arab is drafted.”

An argument with the Haredim was the last thing Arab citizens needed, especially one that is not about a political manifesto, or about civil rights, but about military service. Is it not strange that an oppressed population collaborated with the establishment to enforce an edict that it is opposed to for itself? It is important to remember that alongside justifiable criticism of the ultra-Orthodox parties for their isolationist tendencies, they are one of the weakest sectors of Israeli society, and it should only be natural for weak populations to collaborate with each other. We have seen many times in the past such collaboration between Arab and Haredi MKs on social issues, much to the dismay of the right wing. Why ruin a good thing?

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and many others in the vacuous “liberal” camp have a sick obsession that everyone must help carry the burden of the occupation. More than they actually need the contribution of the ultra-Orthodox to the army, they want everyone to be part of this nefarious project. After all, any sane person would refuse to send their son to “visit” Palestinian children in the middle of the night, but instead of deciding courageously to put an end to this shame, Lapid and his partners wish to drag other sectors of Israeli society into the mud. Let everyone get their hands dirty!

No Arab party should get this mud on its shoes. What starts with the ultra-Orthodox ends with the Arabs. The representatives of the Arab community, headed by the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee, would do well to declare loudly and publicly that the Arabs refuse to hold the whip over their Haredi brothers.