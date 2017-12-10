Opinion 'Shoot the Jews': How Sweden's Jews Just Became Key Targets for Violent Muslim Anger Over Trump's Jerusalem Move
A synagogue's firebombed; protestors call, in Arabic, for killing Jews: Be shocked, but don't be surprised. In Sweden, anti-Jewish hatred among Muslims, themselves targets of intense prejudice, is a recurrent form of racism that's taboo to discuss
When Molotov cocktails, or similar improvised weapons, were hurled at the synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg Saturday evening, while Jewish youths...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now