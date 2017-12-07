Opinion Trump Recognized One, Israeli Capital City. But There Are Really Three Jerusalems

I have zero expectations that Netanyahu, Trump and Abbas can resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But I believe in my fellow 1.5 million Jerusalemites -Zionist, Palestinian, ultra-Orthodox - and their ability build a template for wider reconciliation, despite outside interference

comments Print

Somewhere in an Israeli university library, a doctoral student is writing up her PhD on Benjamin Netanyahu’s effect on Hebrew.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral