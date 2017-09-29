 Under the hater’s violent gaze: A portrait of racism and anti-Semitism - Opinion - Israel News | Haaretz.com
A demonstration in Los Angeles against hatred and racism on August 13, the day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Opinion Under the Hater’s Violent Gaze: A Portrait of Racism and anti-Semitism

However repulsive the racist may be, he has a logic which we must understand, because such a logic can ultimately wreak havoc

By
comments Print Subscribe now

I’m Nobody! Who are you?

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1