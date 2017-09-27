Opinion Torah-true and Anti-Trump, and We Won't Hide Any More
Charlottesville, and our community's passive reaction, catalyzed many more American Orthodox Jews to brave ostracism, and go public with their revulsion for Donald Trump and his serial violations of our religious values
Almost exactly half a year ago, I wrote about the loneliness and the ostracism of anti-Trump Orthodox Jews (Quiet and Fearful: Inside the Orthodox Jewish anti-Trump...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now