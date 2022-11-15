A Georgian counterintelligence unit said it thwarted an attempted assassination of an Israeli citizen in the country, allegedly masterminded by an Iranian national living outside the country, Georgian independent news broadcaster Radio Tavisupleba reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the state security service arrested a Pakistani citizen affiliated with al-Qaeda and two dual Georgian-Iranian citizesn and has identified the individual who ordered the crime – reportedly an Iranian living outside Georgia.

The report details that Pakistani agents were given training and sent to Georgia by the group to carry out the assassination of Itsik Moshe, the Israeli president of the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Business.

They reportedly entered Georgia via Turkey and subsequently went to an apartment that that had the equipment and devices to carry out the attack.

Radio Tavisupleba reported that the security service said the individual was in "constant contact" with the group while receiving money and intel.

The agency says it was able to prevent the attack through tracking the phones belonging to members in the group, and had seized weapons and ammunition involved in the conspiracy. The investigation is still ongoing and the security services are looking to identify other accomplices and details in the case.

According to a security source, the cell has been operated since 2011 by an Iranian citizen named Mohammad Reza Ebadi Arablu, a veteran of the Quds Force who previously operated inside Georgia. Arablu was himself overseen by Ali Feyzipour, a Quds Force operative who manages Iranian operations around the world.

The choice to use Pakistani agents affiliated with al-Qaeda was deliberate, the source said, in an effort to conceal Iranian involvement in the attack.

This is not the first time an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on Georgian soil with Iranian direction was revealed, the source added, as it is known that Iranian agents were used to advance several attempted terrorist attacks throughout 2021 and 2022. Among them was an attempted attack in Georgia at the direction of Shahram Poursafi, an Iranian citizen who works for the Iranian Quds Force.

A criminal proceeding is currently underway against Poursafi himself in the U.S., for his involvement in an attempt to advance the assassination of John Bolton, the former U.S. National Security Advisor.

Israel has not publicly commented on the story.