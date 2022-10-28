Kanye West's Twitter Account Restored, as ADL Warns About Elon Musk Takeover

WASHINGTON - Kanye West's Twitter account was restored on Friday, hours after Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter, swiftly firing the social media platform's top executives.

West had been banished from Twitter following his highly public antisemitic remarks earlier this month, in which he accused Jews of shutting down “anyone whoever opposes your agenda” and threatened to go "go death con 3 on Jewish people," before repeating his anti-Jewish screeds to anyone who would still provide him with a platform.

Musk later noted that West's account was restored by Twitter prior to his acquisition, and that "they did not consult with or inform me."

Musk had previously welcomed West back to Twitter following his initial suspension from Instagram, and has indicated that he would reinstate other permanently banned profiles. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt warned that Musk's posture toward West would be "indicative of [his] approach to content moderation on the platform."

"Despite my reservations, I was cautiously optimistic that Elon Musk would take the concerns of civil society to heart, but developments over the past two weeks have been troubling. This includes, but is not limited to, Mr. Musk warmly welcoming back Ye to Twitter after Ye made antisemitic comments on Instagram and was booted off the platform," Greenblatt said.

Open gallery view Credit: DADO RUVIC/רויטרס

Shortly after West's account was reinstated, Musk tweeted that "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," adding that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Greenblatt had praised Musk earlier this month as an "amazing entrepreneur and extraordinary innovator," calling him the "Henry Ford of our time" — a total reversal of Greenblatt's warnings about Musk's takeover earlier this year. Following backlash over the comparison to the notorious antisemite, Greenblatt acknowledged the reference was wrong though he remained cautiously optimistic about musk.

"Further, we are concerned that Mr. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter may accelerate what ADL has seen repeatedly: the pushing out of marginalized communities from social media. As with Telegram, Gab, Parler, Rumble, and other platforms that refuse to address incitement and slander in the name of free speech, such platforms have become hotbeds for radicalism and hate. This invariably reduces the diversity of views on these services and narrows rather than expands the public conversation," Greenblatt continued.

Greenblatt added that "there are technical fixes and business model adjustments that truly could improve Twitter, but in owning a social media platform, I hope Mr. Musk will abide by the Peter Parker principle: 'With great power comes great responsibility.'

Open gallery view ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Credit: Courtesy of ADL

The ADL chief noted he was glad to see Musk claim that Twitter cannot become a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences," though warned Musk will be judged by his actions, not his words.

West's antisemitic remarks resulted in the termination of his business partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue, as well as the scrapping of a planned documentary and the cessation of his representation from Hollywood talent giant CAA. Following condemnation from the Biden administration and a wide array of cultural figures, neo-Nazis and white supremacists cited West's words in an antisemitic billboard displayed in Los Angeles.