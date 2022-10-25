Herzog to Tell Biden: We Have Proof Russia Is Using Iranian Suicide Drones in Ukraine

WASHINGTON—Israel's President Isaac Herzog will present U.S. President Joe Biden with intelligence proving Russia has deployed Iranian suicide drones in Ukraine.

Herzog will inform Biden that Israel's defense establishment has identified fragments of Iranian-produced Shahed-136 attack drones, which cruise toward their target and explode on impact, in Ukraine, and that advanced Iranian weapons have been deployed against Ukrainian civilians in recent weeks.

Israeli intelligence has found that the drone fragments found in Ukraine are identical in structure, size and numbering to similar drones deployed in a December 2021 Iranian military exercise. Other evidence revels that drones downed in Ukraine have similar engines to those showcased by Iran as part of an October 2014 exhibition.

Herzog's meeting with Biden over Iranian weaponry in Ukraine comes one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized Israel for failing to provide Ukraine with defensive military equipment, placing partial blame for Iran's sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces on Israel's supposed neutrality in the conflict. He added that Ukrainian intelligence estimates that Russia ordered some 2,000 Shahed drones from Tehran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh has denied the transfer, emphasizing that "there is no change in the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the war in Ukraine." Russia has also denied the sale on multiple occasions.

The Biden administration strongly defended Israel's right to make its own decisions, rooted in its fears of angering Russia and endangering its freedom of action in Syria, while welcoming any contributions countries may be able to provide to Ukraine.

Open gallery view Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, October 2022. Credit: Roman Hrytsyna /AP

The Israeli president began his two-day visit to Washington by meeting with Amos Hochstein, the U.S. mediator behind the recent landmark maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon. The two discussed the agreement's details and regional implications, and Herzog thanked Hochstein for his role in advancing the deal.

The meeting comes two days after Israeli High Court of Justice unanimously rejected all four petitions filed against the maritime border agreement, paving the way for the signing of the U.S.-mediated deal. Hochstein said "we're going to have a deal and sign it hopefully this Thursday," days before Lebanese President Michel Aoun's term ends on October 31.

"This is a really great development, a historic agreement between two enemy countries — Lebanon doesn't even recognize the State of Israel," he said on CBS' Face the Nation, adding "I hope that this continues our commitment to stability in the region and prosperity for both countries."

Addressing developments in Iran, President Herzog said, "Once again Iran shows it can't be trusted. Wherever there is killing, suffering and hate—you will find them there. Iranian weapons play a major role is destabilizing the global order, and the international community should reach the right conclusions – now and in the future.

"There is only one way to deal with Iran – with a unified and determined uncompromising approach. As we see time and again, we pay a price for any hesitation.

"In the last few months the Iranian regime is showing its true colors to the West, colors which Israel has seen clearly for many years. We cannot deny that Iran uses violence against its own citizens, and is engaging in a brutal crackdown against the Hijab protests, whilst blatantly violating human rights."