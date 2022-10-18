Haaretz - back to home page
Ukraine Mulls Severing Ties With Iran Over Supplying Drones to Russia

Saying that Tehran bore full responsibility for destruction in Ukraine, foreign minister plans to submit proposal to Zelenskyy to officially sever ties and calls the EU to impose sanctions on Iran

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a United Nations Security Council meeting in September.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a United Nations Security Council meeting in September.
Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday said he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran for supplying weapons to Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for destruction in Ukraine. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine entering its eighth month, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv faced an uptick in Russian air attacks targeting the city and its surrounding area after a bridge between Russia and Crimea was destroyed in an explosion.

Russian president Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the deadly explosion and vamped up missile attacks targeting key Ukrainian areas, including Kyiv, while using weapons and drones partially supplied by Iran.

As recently as Monday, Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.

Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones. And in September, Ukraine's military claimed that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield.

Kuleba said he had urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran "for helping Russia to kill Ukrainians."

"Severe sanctions against Iran are especially relevant right now, as we are witnessing reports on Iranian intentions to give Russia ballistic missiles to be used against Ukrainians," he said.

"The actions of Iran are vile and deceitful. We won’t suffer them, because all those actions were done while Iran told us that they didn’t support the war and won’t support any of the sides with their weapons."

