Iran Nuclear Deal 'Not Even on the Agenda' Amid Protests, U.S. Envoy Says

WASHINGTON - The U.S. on Monday acknowledged that a potential re-entry into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not currently anywhere close to imminent as the Biden administration instead focuses on supporting the country's widespread protest movement.

"It's not even on the agenda. It's not a focus because there's no movement. We do believe that we need to stop this regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is a way to do that and we will see whether this is a government that is interested in reaching that deal. But at this point, the focus is on what's happening in Iran because the talks are stalled," U.S. special Iran envoy Rob Malley told CNN's Becky Anderson.

Malley added that the question of whether the U.S. could justify negotiating with a regime that murders its own people is "academic." He noted that "the eyes of the world are where they should be," specifically the Iranian government's repression of protesters.

He reiterated that U.S. President Biden's priority remains to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this, but said "talks are at a standstill and an impasse, and why they're not so far moving at all and why they're not the focus, is because Iran has taken a position in those talks for the past two months which is simply inconsistent with a return to the deal."

"They're making demands that have nothing to do with the JCPOA. As long as that's the case, the talks will be stalled," the envoy added.

"Everyone thought I went to the Middle East because of oil; it was because of Iran. That's not a joke. I'll say it again: Keep fighting, we're with you," Biden told a supporter outside an official event on Monday.

Malley's comments come days after the administration sent its strongest public support for protesters to date, with Biden calling on leaders in Tehran to end the violence against its own citizens in his most pronounced comment on the matter to date.

Biden's comments came as Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held meetings with key figures in the protest movement and global technology companies with hopes of facilitating greater internet access for Iranians.

The anti-government protests, which have been among the greatest challenges to the Iranian regime in years, were ignited by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

The ensuing protests have seen girls and women of all ages have removed their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, to be met by increasingly brutal morality police. The Biden administration has since imposed sanctions on the Iranian security forces behind the suppression efforts.

The protests are the largest outpouring of domestic dissent in Iran since the 2009 Green Movement, which the U.S. opted to not publicly support. Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who has since lent his support to the current protest movement, recently acknowledged that it was a mistake to not get behind the movement during his presidency.

"There was a big debate inside the White House about whether I should publicly affirm what was going on with the Green Movement, because a lot of the activists were being accused of being tools of the West and there was some thought that we were somehow gonna be undermining their street cred in Iran if I supported what they were doing. And in retrospect, I think that was a mistake," he told the Pod Save America podcast.

"We have to affirm what they do and hope that it brings about more space for the kind of civic conversation that over time can take that country down a better path," the former president added.

Malley clarified, meanwhile, that U.S. support for the protesters does not constitute support for regime change instigated from Washington. "That's not our policy. Our policy is to defend and support the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens, just as we want to support the fundamental rights of citizens across the globe.

"The form of government in Iran will be up to the Iranians to decide. Our position, which is very clear, is we support the fundamental human rights of ordinary Iranian women and men."