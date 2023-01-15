Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

The Message Filtered Down, and Arab Citizens Didn't Come to the Protest

The protest against the Netanyahu-led far-right Israeli government was supposed to attract every citizen worried about their rights, first and foremost the marginalized. In practice, the lack of mobilization by Arab leadership, mistrust in government institutions and organizers' unwillingness to include anti-occupation activism prevented it from happening

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

In a normal country, one that endeavors to uphold basic principles of democracy like the separation of powers, the kind of demonstration seen on Saturday would have been led by minorities and the marginalized. In Israel, notably, Arab citizens were missing.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics