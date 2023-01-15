Analysis |
The Message Filtered Down, and Arab Citizens Didn't Come to the Protest
The protest against the Netanyahu-led far-right Israeli government was supposed to attract every citizen worried about their rights, first and foremost the marginalized. In practice, the lack of mobilization by Arab leadership, mistrust in government institutions and organizers' unwillingness to include anti-occupation activism prevented it from happening
In a normal country, one that endeavors to uphold basic principles of democracy like the separation of powers, the kind of demonstration seen on Saturday would have been led by minorities and the marginalized. In Israel, notably, Arab citizens were missing.
