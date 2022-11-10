Sources: GOP Control of Congress Would Open Last, Narrow Window to Iran Deal

The negotiations with Iran and the world powers are stuck, and senior U.S. administration figures have voiced pessimistic estimates in recent weeks about the ability to reach a breakthrough toward America rejoining the 2015 nuclear arms deal.

However, Western diplomats have suggested in recent days that the results of the American midterm elections, and particularly the possibility of Congress becoming Republican-led, may give the negotiations a final chance.

“The disagreements between Iran and the United States are far from solved, and the aid Iran is providing Russia in its war with Ukraine only increased the suspicions of the administration and European countries,” said one Western diplomat. “If the Republicans win a majority in the Senate and the House, a narrow, perhaps final window of opportunity will open to approve the deal, and that may give the parties renewed momentum for a move.”

According to these estimates, the window of opportunity for the move is expected to be open until the beginning of the term of the newly elected Congress on January 3. If the elected Congress is Republican-led, President Joe Biden’s negotiating team is expected to enjoy more negotiating leverage before this date. “Should the U.S. administration identify an opportunity to revive the deal, it can be assumed that it will try to do it in a rapid move within this time frame,” said the source.

“A Congress opposed to Biden may thwart the deal,” another source said. According to estimates, Republican Congress members are expected to reemploy the Iran Nuclear Agreement Reexamination Act, approved on the eve of the passage of the original nuclear deal in 2015. The law gives Congress the power to read the final document before American ratification, and to delay its advancement. The law gives Congress a 30-day period to examine the articles of the agreement. During the congressional approval period, the president may not promote removal of sanctions on Iran.

A foreign diplomat familiar told Haaretz, “One of our concerns is an Iranian-Russian deal as a result of the countries tightening their ties due to the fighting in Ukraine. Should negotiations for an agreement fail, Russia may announce its intention to sponsor the nuclear contacts with Iran, and force the international community to align with formulas that may be beneficial to the Iranians. In such a scenario it will be very hard to navigate the parties back to the original track.”

It is too early to know whether the change in power in Israel will impact the advancement of the original agreement. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett both expressed strenuous opposition to the nuclear agreement, not fundamentally different than that of Benjamin Netanyahu over the years. Bennett and Lapid clarified that Israel is not beholden to the agreement, and tried to enlist the U.S. administration to make a credible military threat against Iran, in addition to a new, alternative, far-reaching agreement to pressure the Tehran into foregoing its nuclear program.

The main difference in the approach of Lapid and Bennet as opposed to Netanyahu lied mainly in the way they voiced their opposition.