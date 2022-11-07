Analysis |
Lebanon and Iraq Compete for the Title of Most Corrupt Country on Earth
Lebanon and Iraq suffer from the same malady of ethnic and religious rifts, but also suffer Iranian meddling in their political processes
A year after parliamentary elections took place and endless efforts were made to form a government, Iraq’s political and religious movements finally reached agreement. In October, President Abdul Latif Rashid was elected and he immediately appointed a prime minister, Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. Within two weeks Sudani presented his government to parliament, which approved it. In Lebanon, elections took place in May but a parliamentary solution has not yet appeared on the horizon.
