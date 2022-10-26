Opinion |
The Russia-Iran Drone War on Ukraine Is a Stark Warning for Israel
Iran's supply of inexpensive weaponized drones to Russia to bomb Ukraine are a sign of expanding Tehran-Moscow military ties – and a red alert to Israel about how the nature of warfare is changing
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed the weaknesses of a once mighty military power – and changed Iran’s geopolitical fortunes. As both countries face Western sanctions, their relationship strengthens into a powerful alliance.
