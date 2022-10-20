Panic in Tehran: Iran's Massive anti-Islamist Protests, and Their Kurdish Battle-cry

Before her murder, Jina Mahsa Amini experienced repression on three fronts: She was Iranian, a woman and a Kurd. According to leaked x-rays, she received fatal blows to the head after her arrest by Iran's morality police; an analysis confirmed by the victim's father by other women arrested alongside her.

The massive demonstrations of anger and revolt now entering their second month have stretched across Iran's Kurdish provinces, cities and now the world. Protesters chant "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" – Woman, Life, Freedom – in Kurdish and in Persian ("Zan, Zendegi, Azadi"), in what has become the battle cry of a wave descending the mountains of Kurdistan and now breaking in the streets of Mashhad and Tehran.

This feminist slogan was first propelled across the Middle East from Syrian Kurdistan in 2014, when it was used by the 'Women Protection Units,' (YPJ), renowned Kurdish women fighters who contributed massively to the defeat of Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

The wall of fear is breaking down. Demonstrators no longer hesitate to shout, “Down with the dictator,” “Down with the Islamic Republic.” Women are burning their hijabs in public squares and symbolically cutting their hair. The number of dead now exceeds 200, with thousands more arrested. This is the longest lasting protest movement since the mullahs came to power.

It took just a small spark for the population to dare to express their anger in the republic of barbarity, and for the generalized feeling of resentment to spread to Tehran and to many other Iranian cities. The regime nomenclature is panicking, taken by surprise by both the size of the mobilization and the diversity of its participants. But dictators are always taken by surprise at these crucial moments.

Initially, most of the casualties of the protest movement came from Iran's Kurdish regions, including the city of Saqqez, from which Mahsa Amini hailed. The Kurdish people in Iran are 12 million strong and have always played a key role in the country’s democratic struggles. The community has two historical political movements: the Democratic Party of Kurdistan of Iran (KDPI) and the Komala. In the 2000s, the PKK-affiliated Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) joined them.

All three movements are anti-Islamist and encourage an armed struggle aimed at establishing a democratic and federal regime that recognizes the rights of the Kurds. As in the other parts of Kurdistan, in Turkey, Iraq and Syria, the Kurdish population views religious, denominational, and ethnic diversity as a source of wealth.

Open gallery view Kurdish women hold portraits of Iranian Mahsa Amini during a protest condemning her death in Qamishli, northern Syria this month Credit: Hawar News Agency via AP

This is the last pocket of resistance against the steamroller of medieval Islamist obscurantist thought. It is also the reason that the Kurdish population has so powerfully denounced Amini’s murder. This is the very diversity, with its structured and secular political parties, that makes Iranian Kurdistan such a priority target of state repression.

In recent years, the Kurdish struggle in Iranian Kurdistan has been largely ignored by the West, allowing Tehran to impose its brutality with total impunity. Nevertheless, it is in this very part of Kurdistan that, during the Second World War, the first-ever 'Kurdish Republic,' with Mahabad its capital, saw the light of day. Despite its short eleven-month life, this experience had a profound and lasting impact on the construction of Kurdish identity for Kurds everywhere.

At the time of the overthrow of the last Shah of Iran in 1979, Mohammad Rezah Pahlavi, and before the hijacking of the people's revolution by the Islamists and the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Kurds were a major player in the secular revolutionary movement, a pivotal moment in the contemporary history of Iran. They had to pay the price.

According to Islamist propaganda under the aegis of the first Ayatollah Khomeini, to die as a martyr during the Iran-Iraq war, just as to kill a Kurdish Peshmerga fighter, opened the door to paradise. A few years later, the charismatic leader of the westernized Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou, was assassinated by Iranian agents during peace negotiations with Iran's government in Vienna.

This thirst for revenge and unlimited hatred, inside and outside Iran's borders, has become engrained state logic and a destabilizing machine for the entire region. When we see the role that this theocratic dictatorship plays in every civil war in the Middle East, can we really naively believe that their nuclear program is just a peaceful one?

As these demonstrations for freedom grow and spread across the world, let us hope that we will soon see these mullahs of obscurantism driven off the streets of both Kurdistan and Tehran.

Akil Marceau, a researcher and former director of the Representation of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan in Paris, has worked for French media outlets and the Japanese NHK television network