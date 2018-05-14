Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis Fire Missile at Saudi Oil Facility

Image of Google Map showing the location of Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launch missile at Aramco distribution center, belonging to the world's largest oil company, in Jizan in Saudi Arabia, claims Yemen's state-run television - no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

In late April 2018, Yemen's armed Houthi movement fired two ballistic missiles at a Saudi Aramco oil production facility in the southern city of Jizan, Saudi state media said both projectiles were destroyed.

The Houthis' al-Masirah TV said they had targeted a port belonging to the Saudi state oil giant.

The Saudi state news agency quoted the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition that intervened against the Houthis in Yemen's war in 2015 as saying the two missiles were intercepted over Jizan and their debris fell on residential neighbourhoods.

The Saudi-led coalition has launched thousands of air strikes on Yemen in the past three years, some of which have hit hospitals, schools and markets, killing hundreds of civilians while bringing Riyadh little closer to military victory.

The kingdom has said hundreds of its own soldiers and civilians have been killed in Houthi mortar and short-range missile attacks across their rugged southern border.

The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the conflict so far, and millions face potential famine and disease because of disruption to food and medical supplies.

Around 22 million civilians, or 75 percent of Yemen's population, require humanitarian aid, according to latest UN data. The conflict has caused the worst cholera outbreak in modern history, with over 1 million reported cases.