Yemen's Houthis Report New Case of Coronavirus in Sanaa

Houthi Health Minister, Taha al-Mutawakkil addresses a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen, May 5, 2020.

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemen's Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthi's health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.

This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthi's control to two, including a Somali national who was found dead in a hotel.

Early on Friday, the internationally-recognized government reported nine new coronavirus cases in Aden and two deaths, bringing the total count in areas under control of the government to 34 infections with seven deaths.

Yemen has been divided since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene.

The five-year war has shattered the health system and left Yemen's population weakened by widespread hunger and disease.