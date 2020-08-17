UAE Rejects Iranian 'Interference' After Rohani Calls Israel Deal 'Huge Mistake'
Minister defends 'sovereign decision' after Abu Dhabi summons Iran's charge d'affaires and Gulf states condemn Iranian 'threats'
The United Arab Emirates' agreement to normalize ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.
The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi and given him a "strongly worded memo" in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rohani that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable."
Speaking on Saturday, Rohani said the UAE had made a "huge mistake" in reaching a agreement to normalize ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state.
The U.S.-sponsored deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.
"The UAE-Israeli peace treaty is a sovereign decision not directed at Iran. We say this and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions," Gargash said on Twitter.
The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned "threats" by Rohani and other Iranian officials towards the UAE over the accord.