UAE 'Encouraged' by International Response, as Turkey and Iran Blast Deal With Israel

United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs on Friday described as "encouraging" the reactions from main global capitals to its agreement with Israel.

The agreement dealt with the threat of further annexation of Palestinian territories, which had undermined chances of a two-state solution, Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

The deal to normalize bilateral diplomatic ties, which U.S. president Donald Trump helped broker, has met with mixed global reactions.

It reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to “treason,” and should be reversed

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that history and the conscience of the region's people will not forget and never forgive the "hypocritical behavior" of the UAE.

It said in a written statement that the Palestinian people and administration were right to show a strong reaction against the agreement, which will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the deal, calling it a stab in the back to Palestinians and all Muslims. It warned the UAE against Israel interfering in the “political equations" of the Gulf region.

“The UAE government and other accompanying governments must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this action,” the statement said.

Iran said in the state TV report the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE revealed the “strategic stupidity" of the two countries and said it “will undoubtedly strengthen the axis of resistance in the region.”

The agreement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state — and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan — to have full diplomatic ties with Israel. They announced it in a joint statement, saying deals between Israel and the UAE were expected in the coming weeks in such areas as tourism, direct flights and embassies.