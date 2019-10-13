Turkish Strike on Convoy Including Civilians and Journalists Kills Nine, Reports Say

Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Turkey, October 13, 2019.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed nine people, including five civilians, on Sunday. Reports claim foreign journalists were also targeted.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

An official in the Syrian Democratic Forces said a "civilian convoy" had been attacked. Rudaw's reporter in the region confirmed that journalists were aboard the convoy, which the Observatory also reported.

Northern Syria-based North Press Agency (NPA) reported the severe injury of one of its journalists, named by the agency as Delsoz Yousef.

I can confirm that the convey hit in Ras AlAin by Turkey contains journalists. I still don't know their identity though. @akhbar https://t.co/oNNigANs9h — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) October 13, 2019 BREAKING: Hawar News confirm that one of their journalists, Saad al-Ahmad has been killed in a Turkish airstrike in Northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/YZQrTQ2TH3 — Conflict News (@Conflicts) October 13, 2019