Turkish Strike on Convoy Including Civilians and Journalists Kills Nine, Reports Say
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says five of the nine killed are civilians
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed nine people, including five civilians, on Sunday. Reports claim foreign journalists were also targeted.
Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.
An official in the Syrian Democratic Forces said a "civilian convoy" had been attacked. Rudaw's reporter in the region confirmed that journalists were aboard the convoy, which the Observatory also reported.
Northern Syria-based North Press Agency (NPA) reported the severe injury of one of its journalists, named by the agency as Delsoz Yousef.
