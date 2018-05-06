Turkey to Carry Out New Military Operations After Syria Offensives, Erdogan Says

Erdogan announces that (Turkey) 'will not give up on constricting terrorist organizations'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks to his supporters presenting his alliance's election strategy in Istanbul, May 6, 2018.
Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

Turkey will carry out new military operations along its borders after its two previous offensives into Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“We will not give up on constricting terrorist organizations. We will add new ones to the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations. Our soldiers are ready for new missions,” Erdogan said, referring to Turkey’s previous operations in Syria.

In 2016, Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation on its Syrian border to eradicate a “corridor of terror," as a result of the dual threat of Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish fighters. In January, Erdogan officially announced that the Turkish military would continue the operation. 

Also in January, Turkey began "Operation Olive Branch," launching airstrikes against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Afrin. 

Erdogan was speaking in Istanbul, where he announced his election manifesto before next month’s snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

