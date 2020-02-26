Erdogan: Turkey Will Drive Syrian Forces Back From Idlib Posts This Week

President of Turkey and leader of Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the crowd during his party's group meeting at Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, February 19

Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in northwest Syria's Idlib region by end-February, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite advances by the Russian-backed government forces.

In a speech to AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan said he hoped the issue of using air space in northwest Syria's Idlib will be resolved soon. Russia controls the air space and has been bombing Turkey-backed rebels on a daily basis in support of an offensive by the Syrian government forces.

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have seized the town of Nairab in northwest Syria's Idlib province, Turkish and rebel officials said on Tuesday, the first area to be taken back from advancing Syrian government forces.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, supported by Russian air power, are trying to retake the last large rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war. Nearly a million Syrians have been displaced by the latest fighting.

Elsewhere in Idlib, government forces captured the town of Kafr Nabl and nearby areas some 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Nairab, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a local source and pro-Damascus media.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the offensive, saying the Syrian government could not achieve military victory and that Washington was working with Ankara on how to resolve the crisis. He provided no details.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and equipment into the region to support the rebels in resisting the offensive.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"With the help of our Turkish friends, we have regained control of the strategic town of Nairab, the gateway of Saraqeb, after expelling the terrorist Russian militias," said Yusef Hamoud, spokesman for the Turkish-backed National Army.

A Turkish security official said the Turkish military had supported the rebel offensive with shelling and that bomb disposal teams and the rebels were clearing the town, located about 12 miles (20 km) southeast of rebel-held Idlib city.

Their next goal was the strategic town of Saraqeb where the M5 highway, Syria's main north-south artery linking Damascus and Aleppo, meets the road west to the Mediterranean.

Rebels said the capture of Nairab put the M5 road within range of their guns, just days after the government in Damascus declared it fully open to traffic for the first time in years.

"The capture of Nairab has restored opposition morale and the next target of the campaign is Saraqeb," said Syrian military defector general Ahmad Rahhal.

About 20 km (12 miles) south of the border, 10 civilians including seven children were killed in a Russian air strike on a shelter for displaced families in the opposition-held town of Maarat Misrin, said Yahya Jaber, a rescuer in the civil defence emergency response force.

Rebel-held Idlib city, the provincial capital, was also attacked. The Observatory said two pupils and two teachers were killed when artillery fire struck a school in the city.