Ahead of Putin Meeting, Erdogan Threatens to Resume Offensive Against Syria's Kurds
The five-day ceasefire is to end on Tuesday night, right after Putin's meeting with Erdogan ■ Iraq says U.S. troops crossing from Syria did not get authorization to do so
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that up to 1,300 Syrian Kurdish fighters have yet to vacate areas in northeastern Syria as a Turkish-U.S. cease-fire agreement is running out. Erdogan spoke to reporters before traveling to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Erdogan renewed threats to resume fighting "with more determination" if the Syrian Kurds don't depart before the deadline runs out at 10:00 P.M.
The Turkish president said that up to 800 Syrian Kurdish fighters have already left under the deal that brought a five-day pause in fighting following Turkey's incursion into northeast Syrian to drive the Kurdish militiamen away from its border areas.
Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Putin in Sochi, for talks expected to focus on border areas that are currently held by Syrian government forces.
Erdogan also said he would discuss with Putin how a Syrian constitutional committee that is due to meet in late October can make concrete progress. The Kremlin said in a statement the talks would focus on "normalizing the situation."
Turkey says all Kurdish YPG militia forces must leave a "safe zone" it wants to establish along a section of its border with Syria. Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to Kurdish insurgents operating in southeast Turkey.
Iraq: U.S. forces not authorised to stay
Iraq's military says U.S. troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country.
Tuesday's statement says that American troops currently withdrawing from Syria have acquired permission from the Iraqi Kurdish regional government to enter Iraq to later be transferred out of the country.
It added that these troops do not have any approval to stay in Iraq.
The statement appears to contradict U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper who has said that under the current plan, all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence.
Esper said he has spoken to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the more than 700 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.
DPA contributed to this report
