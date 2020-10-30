Damage Reported After Strong Earthquake in Aegean Sea Shakes Western Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter 13 kilometers north northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude was 7.0.

There were various reports of damage to property, with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu saying six buildings had collapsed in two districts of the coastal city of Izmir.

Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum put the number of collapsed buildings in the area at five, and added that some people were stuck under the rubble. Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer said nearly 20 buildings had collapsed in the province.

In a tweet, Soylu said there were no reports of casualties from six other provinces where the earthquake was felt but added there were small cracks in some buildings.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital Athens. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV.

Both countries reported aftershocks.