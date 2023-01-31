U.S. Embassy in Turkey Warns of Attacks Against Churches, Synagogues and Diplomats

The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal neighborhoods.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the U.S., Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

In response, Turkey on Saturday warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the U.S. and Europe.

Turkey recently suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO after the protest at which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

According to a report in The Guardian, a journalist with ties to Russia paid for the permit for Paludan’s demonstration.

Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, a major tourism hotspot and thoroughfare that sees tens of thousands of tourists every day, was the site of a deadly bombing last November which left six dead and dozens wounded. In the wake of the attack, a memorial for Jews killed in a 2003 attack was cut short at the nearby Neve Shalom synagogue.

Neve Shalom was one of two synagogues bombed during a 2003 wave of attacks 19 years ago that killed 55 people in two days.

Israel did not issue a travel alert for Turkey in the wake of the Koran burning incidents, although Jerusalem currently has a level three warning, which recommends against ‘non-essential travel,” in effect.

Last summer, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed that, Turkey has arrested "a number of terrorists," in coordination with Israel as part of an attempt to thwart attacks against Jews and Israelis in Istanbul.

Though Bennett did not mention that Iran was behind these plans, his comments come as Israel issued severe warnings to its citizens abroad that Iranian operatives plan to kidnap or harm them.

"The operational efforts together with the Turkish security services have been fruitful," Bennett told journalists in Jerusalem last June. "In recent days, in a joint Israeli-Turkish effort, we have thwarted several terrorist [attempts] and several terrorists have been arrested on Turkish soil."

At the time, Turkish media reported that an Iranian ring was operating in Turkey and planned to carry out attacks on Israelis visiting the country.

Reuters and JTA contributed to this report.