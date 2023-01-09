In Turkey, Honor and Persecution

The rehabilitation of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey received official confirmation about two weeks ago, when Israeli ambassador Irit Lillian, until recently the deputy ambassador, presented her credentials to the Turkish president.

After four years in which there was no Israeli envoy in the Turkish capital, once again the presidential orchestra played “Hatikva” in the grandiose White Palace. This week, Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who was the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem and recently the Turkish ambassador to India, is expected to submit his credentials to President Isaac Herzog.

But the week after Lillian expressed her hope that “the process of diplomatic reconciliation between Israel and Turkey will intensify, expand and include many areas of cooperation – for our benefit, for the benefit of the Turkish Republic and for the benefit of the entire region,” she had to deal with the national pride parade of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple Mount.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to his new counterpart, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and said, “The visit of the national security minister on the Temple Mount is unacceptable.” But at least it wasn’t a conversation of shouts and curses that typified Turkish reactions in the past. The differences of opinion between Israel and Turkey have not disappeared, but it seems that at least the public discussion of them from now on will be conducted in the diplomatic style common between friendly countries.

Recently, Turkey presented an important proof of its intentions. The Turkish Academy of Sciences, the country’s highest academic body, determining research policies and influencing the country’s allocations for research and development, decided to grant honorable membership, an honorable medal and a monetary prize to Prof. Amnon Cohen of Hebrew University.

Cohen, a world-famous historian and the 2007 Israel Prize laureate for Land of Israel Studies, devoted most of his ground-breaking research to the history of the Land of Israel during the era of the Ottoman Empire. In the past, he was head of the Department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at Hebrew University, where he completed three degrees; headed the Ben-Zvi Institute and the Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace; and in 2013, became an honorary member of the Turkish Historical Society.

The Turkish Academy of Sciences is an autonomous institution, but it depends on government budgets, and a third of its members are appointed by the government. The choice of prize winners (this year, in addition to Cohen, the winners were Joseph Wang of the University of California and Joseph Jao Yiu Sung of Singapore, as well as Turkish scientists) undergoes a long and meticulous process of professional selection, in which Turkish experts and researchers from foreign universities participate.

Prof. Cohen is undoubtedly a natural candidate for the prize in the field of Social Sciences and Humanities, one of whose conditions is engaging in research related to Turkey. But, as at every event of national importance in which Erdogan participates, especially since it is the government that funds the activity of the Academy of Sciences, he could have vetoed the choice. That didn’t happen. Erdogan shook Cohen’s hand with demonstrative warmth, congratulated him on the prize, and the Turkish media reported on it. The message of normalization received another seal of approval.

In his speech at the ceremony Erdogan focused on one issue: “Our goal is to turn Turkey into a magnet for our scientists all over the world. We are strengthening the academic environment in Turkey and reversing the direction of the brain drain.”

The president is trying to turn Turkey into one of the world’s 10 strongest economies – a vision that seems more distant than ever in light of the economic crisis that has prevailed there for the past five years. But he is aware of one of the greatest problems preventing its fulfillment: The brain drain, particularly of researchers, students and experts in many fields of science, has become a pandemic.

According to the 2019 data of the Central Bureau of Statistics, between 2016 and 2019, some 330,000 people left the country, about half of them aged 20 to 34. After 2019 it was decided to stop publishing the figures for emigration, but it continues in large numbers.

Erdogan failed to mention what caused the “brain drain.” According to surveys in the past two years, the economic crisis is a crucial factor – the sharp decline in the buying power of the Turkish lira has pushed young academics to seek their future in Europe and the United States. But that isn’t the only reason.

The feeling of oppression and persecution of academics and researchers in the universities due to government paranoia, which began with the attempted coup in July 2016, threatens academic freedom and the personal liberty of many people. Senior lecturers and researchers have lost their jobs, many researches lost their budgets, and certain subjects of study were banned due to their political sensitivity.

Although Turkey is in 37th place this year in the index of innovative countries (Israel is 16th and Switzerland is in first place), and the research and development budgets in Turkey are estimated at over $4 billion, about 70 percent of the budget comes from financial institutions and business corporations, the rest from universities and government budgets.

Prizes, said Erdogan, are “a tool to instill motivation in our scientists,” but apparently for Turkey to become a magnet for scientists, prizes alone are not enough.