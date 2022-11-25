Erdogan's Ready to Invade Syria – and There’s No One to Stop Him

The most important diplomatic picture to emerge from the World Cup was the brief, cheerful handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, before the games opened. This “spontaneous” meeting was carefully planned by Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and senior Egyptian and Turkish officials, with an eye toward smoothing the rocky relations between the two countries.

In 2013, ties between the two countries were severed almost completely after al-Sissi seized power and ousted Egypt’s elected president, Muslim Brotherhood member Mohammed Morsi. Erdogan refused to recognize al-Sissi’s legitimacy, called him a slew of insults, dubbed him a tyrant who stole power in a coup, hosted senior Muslim Brotherhood officials in his country and formed a security and economic alliance with Egypt’s bitter enemy, Qatar, which had been put under an economic blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

But last year saw a revolution. The Gulf states lifted their blockade of Qatar, which had lasted more than three years. The UAE renewed diplomatic relations with Turkey and gave it a generous gift – around $10 billion in financial aid plus pledges to invest a similar amount. Saudi Arabia followed suit after Turkey “closed” its investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at Riyadh’s embassy in Ankara, and has already announced that it plans to deposit $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank.

Turkey’s relations with Israel have also been restored, at least formally, to their former level. Egypt was the last one remaining in the waiting room.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Turkish and Egyptian delegations have met several times in an effort to renew relations, but al-Sissi was in no hurry. He has several demands of Turkey, including extraditing senior Muslim Brotherhood officials to Egypt. But above all, he wants the Turkish forces that are helping Libya’s recognized government withdrawn from that country, where Egypt is backing the government’s separatist rival, Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey has changed its approach to the Muslim Brotherhood somewhat, imposing restrictions on the organization's local TV station and forbidding its senior officials from conducting political activity on Turkish soil. But the Libyan issue is much more difficult. It concerns Turkey’s sphere of influence in the Mediterranean basin, its agreement on a maritime border with Libya that could cut off the supply of Egyptian gas to Europe and the growing strength of the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya, which, in Egypt’s view, threatens its national security.

In September, diplomatic talks between Egypt and Turkey were suspended due to the dispute over Libya. As long as this issue remains unresolved, it’s hard to see the handshake in Qatar developing into an exchange of ambassadors, in part because it’s not an issue that affects the countries’ bilateral relationship alone.

The country most frightened by that handshake was Greece, which sent a high-level delegation to Egypt two days later to make sure there was no change in Cairo’s policy and to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. This agreement is ostensibly a humanitarian one, meant to further such missions for people and ships in distress. But it also required assigning each country responsibility for a certain section of the sea between them. The assigned areas partially overlap the exclusive economic zones claimed by Turkey and Libya in the maritime border agreement they signed in 2019 – and completely disregard them, as if that agreement didn’t exist.

Turkey responded aggressively, calling the Greek-Egyptian agreement illegal. According to Ankara, the agreement’s sole purpose was to expand the maritime area over which Greece claims exclusivity and torpedo Turkey’s agreement with Libya.

The Turkish-Libyan agreement was the impetus for the establishment of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, whose members are Israel, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Jordan, Italy and the Palestinian Authority. This forum was intended to block Turkey’s ambitions of exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean. But Turkey wasn’t deterred, and began exploring for fossil fuels in waters that Greece and Cyprus claim belong to them.

This poisonous dispute was enough to torpedo the renewal of relations between Egypt and Turkey, but the countries decided to forge closer economic ties despite their diplomatic rift. Turkey has become the largest importer of Egyptian gas, and Turkish companies have begun investing in Egypt.

A Turkish drilling ship sails toward the Black Sea in 2020.

After the meeting in Qatar, Erdogan told journalists that “The historical ties between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples are very important for us. What prevents it from being so again? We have provided proof of our good intentions." He added that their one demand of Cairo is " to establish peace in the Mediterranean, despite those who take a stance against us."

He was referring to Greece and Israel, but not only to them. European Union countries and the United States also oppose what they term “Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean Sea that undermine regional stability.”

Erdogan and al-Sissi didn’t set a date for restoring relations, or even for resuming talks. Erdogan merely expressed hope that, after next June’s presidential election in Turkey, “we’ll be able to reboot relations with countries with which we have problems.” By that, he meant not only Egypt, but also Syria.

Erdogan seeks to turn Turkey into an international transit center for natural gas, an ambition that Russia also supports. Consequently, it hopes to resolve its dispute with Cairo, persuade Egypt and Israel to sell their gas to Europe through Turkey, add in the gas and oil likely to come from Iran if and when international sanctions are lifted and thereby become an international energy powerhouse.

But these ambitions require Erdogan to adopt a cautious policy toward EU countries, which are reluctant to give him the economic and diplomatic power he seeks. They are keeping a watchful eye on the increasingly close economic and diplomatic alliance between Russia and Turkey, as well as on Erdogan’s military maneuvers in Syria.

'Just the beginning'

Less than two weeks have passed since the terrorist attack on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded about 80 more, and Turkey is once again threatening a new invasion of Syria. After four consecutive days in which Turkish planes bombed targets in northern Syria and Iraq, Erdogan made it clear that “this is just the beginning.” His close adviser and spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted “this is the repayment for Istiklal,” and Turkish air force ground crews wrote the names of the two children killed in the terror attack on the bombs.

These were the broadest attacks that Turkey has carried out in Syrian territory in years, and Erdogan made no efforts to hide his intentions of a ground invasion. The relevant defense organizations, he told journalists, will decide the scope of the ground forces needed for the offensive.

He used the same opportunity to confront the U.S. administrations that have continued to aid the Syrian Kurdish forces, claiming they are helping the terrorists who are attacking Turkey. “We will continue this struggle inside and outside the borders until the terrorist threat to our country is completely over,” he said.

A Turkish military invasion of Syria had already been on the agenda for a few months, but had been blocked by pressure from Russia and the United States. Washington is the major patron of the Kurdish forces, which it views as an effective and key force in its war against the Islamic State, and is committed to guaranteeing the security of the Kurdish population living in northern Syria. Russia is worried that a Turkish invasion will tear off another piece of Syrian territory, and harm its (so far hopeless) efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the war in Syria.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the pressure exerted on Ankara. Turkey has been supplying military aid to Ukraine, which includes the sale of hundreds of armed drones that have contributed significantly to reversing the course of the war in its favor. But it is also an important economic pillar for Russia, in part because it has not joined in the sanctions imposed on the country, nor has it given its full blessing to Sweden and Finland for joining NATO.

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in Kyiv, Ukraine, last year.

Russia is also building the first Turkish nuclear reactor for generating electricity, and the two countries are holding talks on establishing a Russian commercial port near the Turkish city of Mersin on the Mediterranean coast. How realistic this port project will be has yet to be seen, but the agreement to build the nuclear reactor includes sections about a mutual exchange of technology, and Russia will be able to build the infrastructure the reactor requires, including access roads and access to ports.

The good relations between Erdogan and Putin also helped the grain deal between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations come to fruition. It allows the transfer of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine to Middle Eastern countries, via Turkey, that are suffering from severe economic crises due to the dramatic rise in wheat prices.

If Erdogan decides to invade Syria, it is doubtful whether Russia will stand in its way this time. The more complicated dilemma will be that of the United States. The sour relationship between Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden is not a new one, but the last thing the Turkish leader needs now is for Turkey to “punish” Washington, expand the scope of its cooperation with Russia or decide to leave NATO, as it has threatened in the past. Biden, who put off his first conversation with Erdogan for months, has called Erdogan an “autocrat” and made it clear “he must pay a price” for violating human rights and for the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems, has over the past year turned into the most enthusiastic lobbyist for the sale of new F-16 planes to Turkey.

Now Biden finds himself trapped between his desire to sell the fighter jets to Turkey and the use Turkey makes of its planes against the Kurdish forces in Syria. The new Congress might pull Biden’s chestnuts out of the fire for him and block the sale of the jets, but the president will need to cope with the consequences that such a move would have on America's relations with Turkey. For the Kurds, though, it could very well become an existential question.