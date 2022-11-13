Turkey Rejects U.S. Condolences After Six Killed in Explosion in Istanbul

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue killed six people and left at least 81 wounded on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, in what he referred to as a bomb attack that “smells like terrorism.”

Turkish police said Monday that they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb, according to Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who was quoted by state broadcaster TRT early Monday.

The suspect – who police later identified as Ahlam Albashir – has links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and told police during her interrogation that she had been trained as a “special intelligence officer” by the PKK, as well as the Syrian Kurdish group the Democratic Union Party and its armed wing. She entered Turkey illegally through the Syrian border town of Afrin, according to the police statement.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party denied involvement in a statement, saying it did not target civilians. In Syria, the main Kurdish militia group, People’s Defense Units denied any links to the suspect. The group maintained that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was trying to gather international support for his plans to launch a new incursion into northern Syria ahead of next year’s elections.

Soylu threatened retaliation, according to the report. The EU and the US classify PKK as a terrorist organization.

Police members work at the scene after an explosion on the busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. Credit: KEMAL ASLAN/ REUTERS

Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a condolence message from the White House was akin to “a killer being first to show up at a crime scene.” Turkey has been infuriated by U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish groups. In the aftermath of the attack, the White House and U.S. embassy expressed their condolences, but were rebuffed by Soylu, as per a Twitter report from the AFP.

Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished.

Ambulances line up as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. Credit: YASIN AKGUL - AFP

“Our people can rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve,” he said, adding that initial information suggested “a woman played a part” in it.

“It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism,” Erdogan said.

Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital, Erdogan said. Another 81 were wounded in the blast, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were no Israeli casualties in the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his condolences to the Turkish people as well as to President Erdogan adding that “together we will fight terror with a firm hand in any place that it rears its head.”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also condemned the “murderous attack” on Twitter and offered his condolences to Turkey, saying that Israel “is prepared to assist as much as is required.”

While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Reuters contributed to this report.