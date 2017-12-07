Turkey's Erdogan: Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem Throws Region Into 'Ring of Fire'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States' decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital completely disregarded a 1980 United Nations resolution regarding the status of the city.

Erdogan also said the decision would throw the region into a "ring of fire." He was speaking to supporters at the airport in Ankara before departing to Greece for an official visit.

>> United Jerusalem? Trump's recognition of Israeli capital may carry an unexpected price | Analysis ■ 'Two-state solution is over,' top Palestinian diplomat says after Trump's Jerusalem speech | Exclusive ■ Trump just upended the entire history of Middle East diplomacy - and delivered Netanyahu's ultimate coup | Analysis

The Iraqi government said Thursday that Iraq demands the U.S. administration backtracks on its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The United Arab Emirates also denounced Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, state news agency reported.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close