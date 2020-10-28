Erdogan’s Attack on Macron Exposes Minefield Between Europe and Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s short fuse is a familiar pathological phenomenon. Even the talented orators in the Israeli Knesset can learn something from his outbursts about speechmaking.

On Saturday the president’s boiling lava was directed at French President Emmanuel Macron. “What is Macron’s problem with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs mental treatment,” ruled Erdogan, refraining from specifying if he meant psychological or psychiatric treatment.