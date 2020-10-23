Erdogan Is Planning a New World Order in Which Turkey Is the Rising Star

Turkey’s aggressive oil exploration in areas of the east Mediterranean claimed by Greece and Cyprus is visibly setting teeth on edge in the European Union and the United States. “We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a terse statement last week.

“Coercion, threats, intimidation and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.

“Ankara must end the cycle of detente and provocation if the government is interested in talks,” said Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country heads the EU’s rotating presidency. Maas, who dramatically canceled his planned visit to Turkey, said he was “extremely surprised” by its latest moves.

The American and European responses refer to Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement that he would extend the geological oil survey in one of the marine blocks near Turkey to October 27th. The area in question is in Greece’s territorial waters. In a previous announcement Turkey said the survey was supposed to end on Thursday. Indeed, Turkey seemed to be taking the international pressure into consideration and is ready to return to the discussion table. But Erdogan had other plans.

The talk of imposing economic sanctions or a military embargo on Turkey unless it stops looking for oil and gas in contested areas has increased in recent weeks. But when EU leaders gathered for a summit last Friday, the issue was almost not broached, and Greece had to apply massive pressure to put it on the agenda.

The EU summit yielded firm and resolved declarations, but the leaders made it clear to Greece that it had better wait with the discussion of sanctions for the summit scheduled for December. The division between Germany, Spain, Italy, Malta and Hungary, who object to sanctions, and France is playing into Erdogan’s hands. The five states are afraid of a new wave of refugees that Erdogan can send their way if they impose the sanctions.

This isn’t the first time that millions of Syrian hostages have become a winning bargaining chip for Turkey against the EU. Although Turkey hasn’t received everything it wanted from the refugee agreement it signed with the union, it has threatened to open the floodgates several times to block European initiatives to curb Erdogan, such as drilling in the Mediterranean or Turkey’s involvement in the war in Syria.

Putting off the discussions on blocking Turkey to December is linked to the presidential election in the United States. Like their counterparts across the world, the leaders of Europe and Turkey cannot even begin to guess who the next president of the United States will be. Despite the rebukes from the State Department, Erdogan’s personal relations with Donald Trump are excellent. Trump stopped the congress and NATO’s plan to impose sanctions on Turkey when it bought the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. Erdogan promised Trump he wouldn’t use the missiles before the election, but last week Turkey held a drill using the missiles. Turkey was excluded from the F-35 planes’ building plan but will continue to produce parts for them in part of 2021 as well.

Trump also refrained from clashing with Erdogan on the issue of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Turkish forces are fighting alongside Azerbaijan. The president joined France and Russia’s call for a cease fire, but since then has gone mute and only offered to host negotiations between the sides in the United States. Trump cannot blame Armenia because he needs the 1.5 million Armenian votes of American citizens, concentrated mainly in the democratic cities New York, Boston and Los Angeles. But he’s also loath to blame Ankara because he wants to protect his friend. In contrast, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that “Russia never saw Turkey as a strategic ally, but as a close partner.” Putin, unlike Trump, doesn’t see himself bound by his good personal relations with Erdogan when Turkey steps on Russia’s foot.

The tense anticipation of the U.S. elections may mislead the EU to think that if Joe Biden is elected the American policy toward Turkey will change fundamentally and support the union in applying diplomatic pressure on Erdogan. But the refugee threat will continue to hover over Europe regardless of the man sitting in the White House and the EU will have to solve the Greek-Turkish conflict itself and not allow Washington to set the rules of the game in the eastern Mediterranean.

Anyone hoping for a turnabout in the international policy that would bend Erdogan’s will has received a loud and clear message.

“All the methods, including terrorism, revolution attempts, economic traps, efforts to isolate us, were intended to remove Turkey from its goals. We succeeded in thwarting all those attacks and schemes…Most international organizations and states that claim to carry the flag of democracy have exposed their true colors when they applied a double standard to Turkey,” said Erdogan in a speech he delivered at a press conference after the cabinet session.

“Turkey is becoming bigger and stronger and its interest fields are growing with it,” he said. Whether it’s the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Libya and in Nagorno-Karabakh, oil exploration in the Mediterranean, the Kurds in Syria or the defense pact with Qatar, Erdogan promises Turkey will be everywhere and nobody will stop it.

In his first steps as Turkey’s prime minister Erdogan achieved his political power thanks to the meteoric economic success he led his country to. In recent years, despite the growing economic crisis, Erdogan has built Turkey up as a regional and diplomatic power that cannot be ignored or dismissed, one that is ready to confront Europe, Russia and the United States.

From a state seeking a warm corner in the Arab Middle East, Turkey became a confrontational state seen by many Arab states as an enemy. This month Saudi Arabia imposed economic sanctions on Turkey following Erdogan’s statements about the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has been boycotting Turkey formally for about a year, but now the boycott is implemented by the trade bureaux, importers, traders and civilians. The head of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, Ajlan Al Ajlan, has copied and pasted the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement slogan against Israel in Saudi Arabia by declaring that with Turkey “there will be no investments, no trade and no tourism.” This boycott is not only on Turkish merchandise but on brands and products partly produced in Turkey and marketed in Saudi Arabia. The estimated damage to the Turkish economy is $3 billion, a considerable sum for a state whose currency is plummeting and which suffers from high unemployment, a 12 percent inflation and a huge budget deficit of 4.9 percent of the gross domestic product, compared to a 2.9 percent expectation.

Erdogan had an especially stinging retort to this boycott: “Don’t forget these (Gulf) states didn’t exist yesterday and will probably not exist tomorrow, but we’ll continue hoisting our flag in the region forever, Allah willing.”

Erdogan is marketing his world view that Europe and the United States need Turkey more than it needs them. He says the old world order, traditional coalitions and blocks, agreements that were practiced so far are collapsing and making way for new power balances. “Turkey is the rising star of these world and regional trends,” he says.

This observation is correct in view of the upheavals that have occurred in the Middle East over the past decade, the United States’ diminishing power and status in the Trump era and the European convergence.

But Erdogan’s megalomaniac approach, currently protected by allies and rivals who are afraid of his response, compels us to examine carefully the dangerous repercussions of the growth of a regional leader who holds a powerful military force and declares that existing arrangements don’t bind him. The confrontation with Greece and Europe in general over oil exploration in disputable areas could transpire as an experiment in implementing Erdogan’s new strategy and not only an economic conflict between two states.