The Last Jews of Ankara: A Once-thriving Jewish Community Dwindles to Near-extinction
The ancient Turkish community dates back to biblical times but today its 24 members struggle to make a minyan on Yom Kippur
“The Jews of Ankara are so far and few between that I can fit them all around my dining room table,” says Israel's ambassador to...
