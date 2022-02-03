Turkey Says Its Forces 'Neutralized' 43 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria
Turkey's Defense Ministry says that the YPG was responsible for a bombing that killed nine, and had previously opened fire on Turkish bases in the region
Kurdish-led Syrian militants in northeast Syria, last Sunday.Credit: Hogir Al Abdo /AP
Turkish forces have “neutralized” 43 Kurdish militants in northern Syria in retaliation for a bombing in the town of al-Bab that killed nine people, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said the militants had also opened fire on Turkish bases in al-Bab and three others in the region, prompting the retaliation.
- Iraqi Kurdistan is an oasis of calm. So, why are its people fleeing?
- Attack on Kurdish prison in Syria shows ISIS is still alive and kicking
- Civilians killed in rare U.S. commando raid in Syria targeting militants
Turkey uses the word “neutralized” to mean killed, wounded or captured.
Turkey has launched three incursions into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist organization.
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE