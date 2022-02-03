Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Turkey Says Its Forces 'Neutralized' 43 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria

Turkey's Defense Ministry says that the YPG was responsible for a bombing that killed nine, and had previously opened fire on Turkish bases in the region

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Kurdish-led Syrian militants in northeast Syria, last Sunday.
Kurdish-led Syrian militants in northeast Syria, last Sunday.Credit: Hogir Al Abdo /AP
Reuters
Reuters

Turkish forces have “neutralized” 43 Kurdish militants in northern Syria in retaliation for a bombing in the town of al-Bab that killed nine people, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the militants had also opened fire on Turkish bases in al-Bab and three others in the region, prompting the retaliation.

Turkey uses the word “neutralized” to mean killed, wounded or captured.

Turkey has launched three incursions into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist organization.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments