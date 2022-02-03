Turkey Says Its Forces 'Neutralized' 43 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria

Turkish forces have “neutralized” 43 Kurdish militants in northern Syria in retaliation for a bombing in the town of al-Bab that killed nine people, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the militants had also opened fire on Turkish bases in al-Bab and three others in the region, prompting the retaliation.

Turkey uses the word “neutralized” to mean killed, wounded or captured.

Turkey has launched three incursions into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist organization.