Iraqi Military Says 3 Rockets Strike Near Baghdad Airport

A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq January 7, 2020.

Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The rockets were fired from the Bakriya neighbourhood, about 6 km (4 miles) northeast of the airport, and security forces were deployed to search the area, security sources said.

Security officials said it was not immediately clear whether a military base which hosts U.S. troops near the airport was the target of the attacks.

Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been rocketing and shelling bases in Iraq that host U.S. forces and the area around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.