Pressure on Lebanese Cabinet Mounts as Third Minister Resigns After Beirut Explosion

Lebanon's cabinet faced mounting pressure to step down on Monday after a massive explosion ignited renewed anti-government protests and sparked the resignations by several ministers, with the justice minister being the third to go.

Last week's catastrophic blast at the Beirut port has claimed more than 160 lives, and wounded 6,000. The final casualty count is unknown; Beirut's governor said many foreign workers and truck drivers remained missing and were assumed to be among the casualties, complicating efforts to identify the victims.

In her letter of resignation, Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm cited the blast, and the continuing protests against the government for her resignation. She joins Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar who resigned on Sunday. At least nine members of parliament have also left their job.

The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, was due to meet on Monday, with many members expected to quit, ministerial and political sources said.

Lebanon's former Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm, left, arrives to attend the cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, January 22, 2020. Credit: Mohamed Azakir/ REUTERS

"The entire regime needs to change. It will make no difference if there is a new government," Joe Haddad, an engineer, told Reuters. "We need quick elections."

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections.

The slow demise of the embattled Lebanese government comes as the country grapples with the political fallout of the blast, in the domestic as well as foreign policy arena.

The explosion, along with a severe economic crisis, has been widely blamed on decades of corruption and misrule by Lebanon’s entrenched political class.

On Monday, Judge Ghassan El Khoury also began questioning Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, the head of State Security, according to state-run National News Agency. It gave no further details, but other generals are scheduled to be questioned.

About 20 people have been detained over the blast, including the head of Lebanon’s customs department and his predecessor, as well as the head of the port. Dozens of people have been questioned, including two former Cabinet ministers, according to government officials.

The investigation is focused on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at a warehouse in Beirut’s port for six years, and why nothing was done about it.

State Security had compiled a report about the dangers of storing the material at the port and sent a copy to the offices of the president and prime minister on July 20.

Words written by Lebanese citizens in front of the scene of the massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 9, 2020. Credit: Hussein Malla,AP

Lebanon's president Michel Aoun said the investigation would consider whether the cause was external interference as well as negligence or an accident.

Foreign aid or foreign interference

Meanwhile, Iran said that countries should refrain from politicizing the massive disaster, and that the United States should lift sanctions against Lebanon.

"The blast should not be used as an excuse for political aims ... the cause of the blast should be investigated carefully," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a televised news conference.

On Sunday, world leaders and international organizations pledged nearly $300 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion, but warned that no money for rebuilding the capital would be made available until Lebanese authorities commit themselves to the political and economic reforms demanded by the people.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut’s shattered streets on Thursday, two days after the chemical explosion in the dock area, as crowds demanded an end to decades of corrupt politics of patronage. Asked about the visit, Mousavi said: "Some countries have been trying to politicise this blast for their own interests."

Macron told the emergency donor conference on Sunday that donors would watch closely how the aid was spent. Iran backs Hezbollah, the armed Shi'ite Muslim group that is among Lebanon's most powerful political forces, which Washington considers a terrorist group and penalises with sanctions. Mousavi also said that "if America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions."

Lebanese fed up with corruption, mismanagement

Anti-government protests in the last two days have been the biggest since October when demonstrators took to the streets over an economic crisis rooted in endemic corruption, waste and mismanagement. Protesters accused the political elite of exploiting state resources for their own benefit.

"The economy was already a disaster and now I have no way of making money again," said Eli Abi Hanna, whose house and car repair shop were destroyed in the blast. "It was easier to make money during the civil war. The politicians and the economic disaster have ruined everything."

Some Lebanese doubt change is possible in a country where sectarian politicians have dominated since the 1975-90 conflict.

"It won't work, it's just the same people. It's a mafia," said Antoinette Baaklini, an employee of an electricity company that was demolished in the blast.

Workers picked up fallen masonry near the building where wall graffiti mocked Lebanon's chronic electricity crisis: "Everyone else in the world has electricity while we have a donkey."

"It will always be the same. It is just a political game, nothing will change," said university student Marilyne Kassis.

