Syrians in Idlib and Hama Protest Against Assad Regime
Hundreds of people waved Turkish and Syrian opposition flags while chanting anti-regime slogans calling on the international community to 'overthrow the Syrian regime'
Syrians staged anti-government protests in several places within the rebel-strongholds of Idlib and Hama province, videos uploaded to a social media website on Saturday and Friday purported to show.
Hundreds of people in what is said to be Idlib's Maarat Harma and Maarat al Numan waved Turkish and Syrian opposition flags and chanted anti-Assad regime slogans calling on the international community to "overthrow the Syrian regime".
Russia and Turkey announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib region, the opposition's last big foothold in Syria along with adjoining territory north of Aleppo.
