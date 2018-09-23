Syrians in Idlib and Hama Protest Against Assad Regime

Syrians chant slogans as they wave flags of the opposition and of Turkey during a demonstration against the Syrian government in the rebel-held town of Hazzanu, on September 21, 2018

Syrians staged anti-government protests in several places within the rebel-strongholds of Idlib and Hama province, videos uploaded to a social media website on Saturday and Friday purported to show.

Hundreds of people in what is said to be Idlib's Maarat Harma and Maarat al Numan waved Turkish and Syrian opposition flags and chanted anti-Assad regime slogans calling on the international community to "overthrow the Syrian regime".

Russia and Turkey announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib region, the opposition's last big foothold in Syria along with adjoining territory north of Aleppo.

skip - Syrians in Idlib and Hama protest against government regime - social media

Syrians in Idlib and Hama protest against government regime - social media - דלג Syrians in Idlib and Hama protest against government regime - social media Reuters

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close