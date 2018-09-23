WATCH

Syrians in Idlib and Hama Protest Against Assad Regime

Hundreds of people waved Turkish and Syrian opposition flags while chanting anti-regime slogans calling on the international community to 'overthrow the Syrian regime'

comments Print Subscribe now
Syrians chant slogans as they wave flags of the opposition and of Turkey during a demonstration against the Syrian government in the rebel-held town of Hazzanu, about 20 kilometres northwest of the city of Idlib, on September 21, 2018
Photo by Aaref WATAD / AFP

Syrians staged anti-government protests in several places within the rebel-strongholds of Idlib and Hama province, videos uploaded to a social media website on Saturday and Friday purported to show.

Hundreds of people in what is said to be Idlib's Maarat Harma and Maarat al Numan waved Turkish and Syrian opposition flags and chanted anti-Assad regime slogans calling on the international community to "overthrow the Syrian regime".

Russia and Turkey announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib region, the opposition's last big foothold in Syria along with adjoining territory north of Aleppo.

Syrians in Idlib and Hama protest against government regime - social mediaReuters
skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1