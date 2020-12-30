One Killed, Three Injured in 'Israeli Aggression' in Damascus, Syrian State Media Says

One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.

The source said the "Israeli enemy" carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, according to SANA.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.

Last week, at least six people were killed by Israeli missile attacks in the Masyaf area of Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog group.

The strikes destroyed depots and missile production facilities belonging to Iranian militias, the observatory said. The group further said that reliable sources had told it Israeli missiles had destroyed warehouses and headquarters in the area of a scientific research center where Iranian militias are stationed.

According to a report by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International – ISI, the strike destroyed four buildings “that were probably used for mixing and casting components of the missile engines and possibly warheads production line.”

One of the four buildings destroyed in the strike, according to satellite images released by the company, had already been destroyed once in an airstrike and rebuilt.

In the past few years, Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria, most of them aimed at suspected Iranian weapons shipments believed to be bound for Hezbollah – although it rarely acknowledges being behind individual attacks. In recent months, Israeli officials have expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision guided missiles.