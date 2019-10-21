Video Shows Residents of Syrian Kurdish City Throwing Vegetables at Departing U.S. Forces

Angry residents hurl potatoes at vehicles, accusing America of lying as troops move out of northeast Syria amid Turkish incursion

comments Print Subscribe now
A convoy of U.S. military vehicles arrives near the Iraqi Kurdish town of Bardarash in the Dohuk governorate after withdrawing from northern Syria on October 21, 2019.
SAFIN HAMED / AFP

Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city have pelted U.S. troops with potatoes as they drove through, apparently on their way out from Syria.

A video by the Kurdish news agency posted Monday shows a convoy of armored vehicles driving through Qamishli. Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting "No America" and "America liar," in English. One vehicle backed up over the sidewalk, trying to get away from the people.

The bulk of U.S. troops in Syria are pulling out, after President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal following Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria.

The Kurdish forces, who had allied with the U.S. to fight Islamic State militants, agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Washington nine days into the Turkish offensive.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1