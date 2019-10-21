Video Shows Residents of Syrian Kurdish City Throwing Vegetables at Departing U.S. Forces
Angry residents hurl potatoes at vehicles, accusing America of lying as troops move out of northeast Syria amid Turkish incursion
Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city have pelted U.S. troops with potatoes as they drove through, apparently on their way out from Syria.
A video by the Kurdish news agency posted Monday shows a convoy of armored vehicles driving through Qamishli. Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting "No America" and "America liar," in English. One vehicle backed up over the sidewalk, trying to get away from the people.
The bulk of U.S. troops in Syria are pulling out, after President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal following Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria.
The Kurdish forces, who had allied with the U.S. to fight Islamic State militants, agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Washington nine days into the Turkish offensive.
