U.S.-backed Syrian Fighters Capture Three ISIS Militants, Including German National
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says it also captured a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of ISIS, including a German jihadi.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Monday that they had detained a German citizen, who has adopted a jihadi alias, on February 1.
The SDF says it also detained a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian.
The SDF has captured, with U.S. military support, wide areas in eastern Syria from the Islamic State group, which controls only a number of villages in Syria.
The Kurdish-led force is holding more than 700 non-Syrian ISIS fighters from more than 40 countries. Few of them have been returned to their home nations.
