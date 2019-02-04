U.S.-backed Syrian Fighters Capture Three ISIS Militants, Including German National

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says it also captured a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian

A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire Syria, November 22, 2018.
\ US ARMY/ REUTERS

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of ISIS, including a German jihadi.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Monday that they had detained a German citizen, who has adopted a jihadi alias, on February 1.

The SDF says it also detained a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian.

The SDF has captured, with U.S. military support, wide areas in eastern Syria from the Islamic State group, which controls only a number of villages in Syria.

The Kurdish-led force is holding more than 700 non-Syrian ISIS fighters from more than 40 countries. Few of them have been returned to their home nations.

