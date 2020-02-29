Turkish Strikes Kill 48 pro-Assad Troops in Syria's Idlib

Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Saturday on the strategic city of Saraqeb

A picture taken on February 27, 2020 shows damaged shops and rubble-ridden streets in the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria
Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Turkish ground and air strikes on Syrian government forces and their allies in northwest Syria's Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Saturday.

It said that Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Saturday on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.

  1. 1