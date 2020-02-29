Turkish Strikes Kill 48 pro-Assad Troops in Syria's Idlib

A picture taken on February 27, 2020 shows damaged shops and rubble-ridden streets in the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria

Turkish ground and air strikes on Syrian government forces and their allies in northwest Syria's Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Saturday.

It said that Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Saturday on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.

