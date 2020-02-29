Turkish Strike in Syria Kills Nine Hezbollah Members, According to Source

Turkish army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Turkish strikes on northwest Syria late on Friday killed nine members of Iran-backed Hezbollah and wounded 30 others, a commander in the regional alliance backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said.

The commander said on Saturday that the Turkish strikes targeted Hezbollah headquarters near the city of Saraqeb in Idlib, a flashpoint of fighting in recent days, using smart missiles and drones.

