Turkish Strike in Syria Kills Nine Hezbollah Members, According to Source
Smart missiles and drones targeted Hezbollah headquarters in Idlib, according to pro-Assad commander
Turkish strikes on northwest Syria late on Friday killed nine members of Iran-backed Hezbollah and wounded 30 others, a commander in the regional alliance backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said.
The commander said on Saturday that the Turkish strikes targeted Hezbollah headquarters near the city of Saraqeb in Idlib, a flashpoint of fighting in recent days, using smart missiles and drones.
