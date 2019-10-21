Turkey Warns Kurds to Withdraw From Northeast Syria Ahead of Deadline

Members of a Syrian family use a motorcycle to flee the countryside of the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn on the Turkish border, October 19, 2019.

Turkey's foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in northeast Syria if Kurdish fighters don't vacate the region before the end of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening.

Speaking in Istanbul Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "If they don't withdraw, our operation will re-start."

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier.

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the U.S.-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on Oct. 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.