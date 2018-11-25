Syrian Observatory: First Air Strikes Near Idlib Since Russia-Turkey Deal

FILE Photo: Fighters of Syrian opposition control a car at a checkpoint in northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, October 13, 2018.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes struck rebel territory in northwest Syria for the first time since Russia and Turkey agreed to create a buffer zone in September.

The U.K.-based monitoring group said the air strikes hit the suburbs west of Aleppo city, near Idlib province.

Insurgent shells wounded dozens of people in Syria's Aleppo, causing choking, state media said on Saturday, and a monitor said government shelling killed nine people in rebel-held Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the two women and seven children were killed in Jarjanaz village in Idlib province, where Russia and Turkey have agreed a buffer zone.

The U.K.-based Observatory also said shelling on Aleppo city, which in under government control, wounded at least 32 people including six children, causing breathing difficulties.

State news agency SANA, citing a health official, said militants hit two districts of Aleppo with shells containing gases that caused 50 people to choke.

A witness outside al-Razi hospital in Aleppo said the shelling caused dozens of injuries including among women and children.

The deal to create the demilitarized zone staved off an army offensive against the Idlib region, including nearby parts of Aleppo and Hama provinces.

Intermittent exchanges of fire have broken out in northwest Syria since the agreement between Russia, a key ally of Damascus, and Turkey, which backs some rebel factions.

The United Nations says nearly 3 million people live in the northwest region and has warned against a battle to restore state rule there.